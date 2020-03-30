Rabies case reported in Murrayville area

A rabid raccoon has come in contact with two dogs in the 5000 block of Lee Road in the Murrayville area.
The raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur. On March 27, Hall County Animal Control learned that the raccoon was positive for rabies. This is the first confirmed case of rabies in Hall for 2020.
Signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
Compiled from Hall County Government press release