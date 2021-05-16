One person displaced after late Saturday fire in East Hall

One person escaped uninjured but was displaced after a late Saturday house fire in East Hall, according to Hall County Fire Services.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Holly Springs Road just after 10:30 p.m. May 15, Hall County Fire Division Chief Zachary Brackett said.
Arriving units found the 1,800-square-foot house with heavy smoke and fire showing, as well as "an associated vehicle fire," Brackett said.
The fire was put out quickly, and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the home's occupant with lodging, he said.
The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Brackett said.