Intersection of Highway 53 and 211 shut down after crash knocks out signals

Highway 53 at Highway 211 was shut down around 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, due to a one-vehicle crash.
The crash knocked out all traffic signals at the intersection, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
The Georgia Department of Transportation was on the scene diverting traffic.
All eastbound traffic on Highway 53 is being diverted to Oliver Road or Strickland Road. All westbound traffic on Highway 53 is being diverted to Tanners Mill Road.
The Sheriff's Office said the intersection will be shut down for approximately 5-6 hours while power and traffic signals are restored.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.