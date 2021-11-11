Flowery Branch search for police chief on hold

The search for a new police chief in Flowery Branch is on hold more than seven months since the retirement of Police Chief David Spillers, city officials said.

Interim city manager Vickie Short said Mayor Mike Miller and the city council put the search on hold after the resignation of CIty Manager Bill Andrew on May 12, adding that they wanted the search “delayed until the new city manager begins.”

“The city council just decided that’s one of your important department heads that a new city manager would need to work with, and we wanted that new city manager to have input into that hiring so there wouldn’t be any issues of compatibility,” Miller said.