Flowery Branch search for police chief on hold

The search for a new police chief in Flowery Branch is on hold more than seven months since the retirement of Police Chief David Spillers, city officials said.
Interim city manager Vickie Short said Mayor Mike Miller and the city council put the search on hold after the resignation of CIty Manager Bill Andrew on May 12, adding that they wanted the search “delayed until the new city manager begins.”
“The city council just decided that’s one of your important department heads that a new city manager would need to work with, and we wanted that new city manager to have input into that hiring so there wouldn’t be any issues of compatibility,” Miller said.
Spillers announced his immediate retirement in an April 7 letter to city officials, and Deputy Chief Chris Hulsey has served in the interim. Hulsey did not return a message Thursday, Nov. 11.
Short said the application process “was just beginning at Mr. Andrew’s departure.” Miller said he recalled applications being received during that time but was unsure of the number.
The city council voted July 15 to pay $21,700 to Mercer Group Associates as a search firm to find Andrew’s replacement as city manager. Short said the search for city manager is still ongoing.
Spillers had a nearly 40-year career with law enforcement and became the city’s chief in 2012.
Andrew, who was hired as the Oxford city manager in Newton County after 15 years with Flowery Branch, previously told The Times he was asked to leave so the city “could go in a new direction.”
The Flowery Branch police chief position is one of the last top jobs still undecided for Hall County law enforcement after the announcement of the new Gainesville Fire Department chief.
Gainesville Fire Capt. Brandon Ellis will helm the department Jan. 1 and succeed Jerome Yarbrough, who spent 37 years with the city fire department.