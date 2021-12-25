Fire in North Hall displaces family of 5 on Christmas Eve

A fire in North Hall County displaced five people on Christmas Eve, but no one was injured.
Hall County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire quickly Friday night at a single story home at the 4700 block of Hillsborough Road, according to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue.
The fire displaced three adults and two children, according to the press release. Red Cross is assisting the family.
Heavy smoke was coming from the basement of the home when units arrived on scene, the press release stated. The fire was confined to the basement.
The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.