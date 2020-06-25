Exposure limited as positive COVID-19 test reported at Boy Scouts day camp

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
A Boy Scout attending a day camp at Scoutland in Gainesville Wednesday, June 24, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Trip Selman, Scout executive with the Northeast Georgia Council of Boy Scouts of America.
Selman said the boy was dropped off at the camp in the morning, where he began working toward a merit badge with a group of seven other boys. Shortly after being dropped off, the boy's parents contacted Scoutland to let the camp know he had received a positive test result for COVID-19, at test that had been given for reasons unrelated to the Scout camp. Selman said both the boy and the other seven members of his group were isolated while their parents were contacted and informed of the situation.
The boy was picked up by his parents and taken home. The other seven Scouts remained at the camp for the day, as their parents opted not to come pick them up.
Selman said the boy was not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.