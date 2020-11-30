Crash involving a Gainesville city truck sends 5 to NGMC

Five people, including two boys, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a three-vehicle wreck Saturday, Nov. 28, authorities said.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Major Patterson said Tara McDowell, 31, of Dawsonville, was heading southbound around 1:33 p.m. Saturday on Thompson Bridge Road in the center turn lane.
Jesus Medrano, 51, of Gainesville, was driving a Kia Cadenza northbound in the right lane, and John Staton, 50, of Gainesville, was stopped at a stop sign on Oak Tree Drive in a Ford F250 owned by the city of Gainesville.
Patterson said McDowell turned into the path of Medrano’s car and struck the car head-on. Medrano’s car then struck Staton’s truck in the front with Medrano’s passenger side, authorities said.
Both drivers and their passengers were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Staton was uninjured.
Patterson said McDowell was cited for failure to yield while turning left.