Bigger, better mental health crisis center opening in Gainesville

The center, located at 2467 Old Cornelia Highway, will have four main components: a 24-hour walk-in center, a peer-led living room support area, a 23-hour observation room and a crisis stabilization unit with 30 beds. The Avita center in Flowery Branch only has 16 beds in its crisis unit.



Avita officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning and allowed people to tour the $11.8 million center.



The observation room and living room still need additional staff, and CEO Cindy Levi said they plan to open those areas in phases over the next couple months.

This article will be updated.