2 women killed, 1 man injured in White County house fire

Two women were killed and one man was injured in a house fire in White County Sunday, Sept. 20.
The fire, which has been determined to be accidental, took place at 125 Autumnwood Way in Cleveland about 2:30 a.m., according to a Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office press release.
A neighbor called in the fire about 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, state investigators discovered the bodies of the women and the injured man, the release states.
The bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy and identification, and the injured man was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to the state office.
All three people were believed to be residents of the home.
State investigators are helping the White County Fire Department, White County Sheriff’s Office and the White County Coroner’s Office in the case.