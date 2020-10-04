State House District 29 preview: What Matt Dubnik hopes to address in a third term in Georgia House

As Matt Dubnik runs for his third term in the Georgia House of Representatives, he said his role in the appropriations committee has give him an inside look at the state budget.

“There sure are a whole lot of mouths to feed and a whole lot of requests, and it’s trying to determine how to balance that,” Dubnik, who took office in 2017, said. “We forget, the budget is the single only thing we’re constitutionally required to do. … Anything else we do beyond pass the budget is technically gravy.”

Dubnik, a Republican from Gainesville, is the appropriations committee’s secretary. He is running against Democrat Pat Calmes in the Nov. 3 election to represent District 29 in the Georgia House of Representatives. The district includes parts of Gainesville, Oakwood and North Hall.

As the state deals with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubnik said he is optimistic about Georgia’s future.

“I think from a budgeting standpoint and an economic standpoint, we’re well on our path to recovery and we’re seeing a lot of those positives,” he said.

According to a Sept. 10 news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, Georgia’s August net tax collections totaled nearly $1.89 billion for an increase of $134.5 million, or 7.7%, compared to August 2019, when net tax collections totaled roughly $1.75 billion.