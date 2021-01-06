Local observers, lawmakers react: Shock, but not all surprised by 'scary' scene at US Capitol

In a statement from the Georgia Senate Republican Caucus, Majority Leader Mike Dugan also said there is “no place” for the scene playing out at the US Capitol.

“There is no place in civil society, particularly ours, for actions such as this. We hope such efforts are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The statement continued, saying “we have regressed as a society when differences in opinion turn into ill will towards each other.”

About 100 protesters gathered at the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday to protest Trump's election loss. Some were armed with guns.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who has publicly defended the integrity of the election that awarded Georgia's 16 electoral votes to Biden, called for Trump to speak more forcefully.

"I call on Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, to speak with all the clarity in the world as to exactly what Americans should do at this point in Washington, D.C.," Duncan said. "They should exit the Capitol peacefully. They should allow democracy to once again shine. I want to speak directly to Georgians, every Georgian that can hear my voice, put down your differences, put down your partisanship and pick up your freedom."

House Speaker David Ralston called the violence "shocking" and "heartbreaking."

"I ... condemn in the strongest possible terms these acts of lawlessness, acts which are despicable and for which there is no possible justification," Ralston said. "Whether your candidate wins or loses an election is no reason to jeopardize the safety of your fellow citizens."

Democracy “requires that there be a peaceful transfer of power,” Bullock said. “In a democracy, one party doesn’t get to rule all the time. The parties compete … but if you lose, then you’re supposed to hand over the keys, walk out and get ready for the next election.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.