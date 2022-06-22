By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Primary 2022 runoff results across Hall County
06212022 RUNOFF 4.jpg
Voting stickers at Gainesville I voting precinct Monday, June 20, 2022. - photo by Scott Rogers

Hall County will soon have a new county commissioner after Gregg Poole secured the most votes in the June 21 runoff election and faces no opposition in the fall. Winners were decided in three other runoff races affecting local and statewide representation for Hall voters. For full election coverage go to gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.

Local

Hall County Commissioner, District 3

  • David Gibbs: 40.2%

  • Gregg Poole: 59.8%

Read more

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1  

  • Tim Glover: 41.2%

  • Debra Smith: 58.8%

Read more.

State

Georgia House of Representatives, District 28

  • Brent Cox: 45.4% 

  • Julie Tressler: 54.7%

Read more

Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

  • Derrick McCollum: 69.3%

  • Whitney Pimentel: 30.8%

Read more