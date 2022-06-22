Primary 2022 runoff results across Hall County

Hall County will soon have a new county commissioner after Gregg Poole secured the most votes in the June 21 runoff election and faces no opposition in the fall. Winners were decided in three other runoff races affecting local and statewide representation for Hall voters. For full election coverage go to gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
Local
Hall County Commissioner, District 3
David Gibbs: 40.2%
Gregg Poole: 59.8%
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1
Tim Glover: 41.2%
Debra Smith: 58.8%
State
Georgia House of Representatives, District 28
Brent Cox: 45.4%
Julie Tressler: 54.7%
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30
Derrick McCollum: 69.3%
Whitney Pimentel: 30.8%