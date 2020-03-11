Pat Calmes running for Georgia House District 29

Pat Calmes, a retired state employee, is running to represent District 29 in the Georgia House of Representatives.



Calmes, a Democrat, worked as a caseworker for the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, specializing in adoption of special needs children and large sibling groups, from 1974 to 1984. She then went to work for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles as a parole officer and was promoted to manage the Dahlonega parole office in 1996. While working in Dahlonega, she served on the Enotah Circuit Task Force on Family Violence.

According to her campaign announcement, she entered the race because she wanted Democrats’ voices to be heard in state government.

Since retiring in 2004, Calmes has joined several genealogical societies, including Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames 17th Century, the Mayflower Society and the National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons. She has also raised money for women seeking higher education.

She has been attending Grace Episcopal Church since 1978.

District 29 includes parts of Gainesville, Oakwood and North Hall. Incumbent Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, is also running for reelection.