Hall returning to in-person school on hybrid schedule Jan. 19
Hall County Schools will return to an in-person hybrid schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the school system reported stabilizing COVID-19 numbers and “significantly” decreased student cases, Superintendent Will Schofield announced Thursday morning.
Nov. 2 election likely to be set next week for Gainesville mayor, council, school board seats
ELECTION

The Gainesville mayor’s seat, two City Council and two board of education seats are up for election this year, with the council expected to set the Nov. 2 election at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The council will consider setting qualifying for Aug. 16-18.

New terms, for those expiring, will begin Jan. 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2025.

The seats up for election are now held by Mayor Danny Dunagan, council members Sam Couvillon of Ward 1 and George Wangemann of Ward 4, and school board members Andy Stewart of District 1 and Heather Ramsey of District 4.

Qualifying fees are $864 for mayor, $819 for the council seats and $174.60 for the school board seats.

The council’s meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.

