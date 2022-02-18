Kemp swings through Gainesville in re-election tour of North Georgia

Speaking with supporters inside Gainesville’s Hopscotch off the downtown square, Gov. Brian Kemp said the race for his reelection has come with “a lot of outside noise.”
“But you know what I’m concerned with is what Georgians want … and doing what I actually told them I would do in 2017,” Kemp said.
Kemp stopped Friday, Feb. 18, in Gainesville as part of a campaign tour through Northeast Georgia, with other meet-and-greets scheduled in Cornelia, Toccoa, Clayton and Cleveland.
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon and members of the city council were mixed in with the crowd of supporters in the Gainesville restaurant. State Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, were also in attendance.
Kemp was introduced with short speeches by state Reps. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, and Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville.
“This is a man who has made payroll before,” Dubnik said. “He understands what it’s like to run a business.”
Kemp made more mentions of his likely general election opponent, Stacey Abrams, than his primary challenger in former Sen. David Perdue in his remarks to supporters.
“We realized that our job here is to stop Stacey Abrams from being your governor or your president,” Kemp said, leading to applause.
Kemp touted the low unemployment rate, which dipped to 2.6% in December. That ranks seventh behind Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Idaho, Montana and Vermont.
In two years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kemp said he has seen how a governor can decide “whether you can have liberty and freedom, whether you can go to church, whether your business can be open, whether your kids can be in school” and other vital decisions.
“We’ve been doing two things: Protecting lives and livelihoods, keeping our economy open,” Kemp said.
Kemp said people in Gainesville and across the state have been “resilient” through COVID.
He praised the work of his predecessor, Gainesville’s Nathan Deal, who left “such a great foundation for us.”
“But make no mistake: The other side, they want to take it in completely the opposite direction,” Kemp said. “They’re the ones that criticize us: Stacey Abrams, the national media, a lot of people on the left.”
Kemp said the criticism from the left was for reopening the economy and for pushing to get kids back in the classroom.