Kemp swings through Gainesville in re-election tour of North Georgia

Speaking with supporters inside Gainesville’s Hopscotch off the downtown square, Gov. Brian Kemp said the race for his reelection has come with “a lot of outside noise.”

“But you know what I’m concerned with is what Georgians want … and doing what I actually told them I would do in 2017,” Kemp said.

Kemp stopped Friday, Feb. 18, in Gainesville as part of a campaign tour through Northeast Georgia, with other meet-and-greets scheduled in Cornelia, Toccoa, Clayton and Cleveland.

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon and members of the city council were mixed in with the crowd of supporters in the Gainesville restaurant. State Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, were also in attendance.