Joe Mezzanotte says background would serve him well as Flowery Branch council member

Joe Mezzanotte says he favors progress and is very excited about the revitalization of Flowery Branch’s downtown.
“I also strongly believe that controlling growth is more than just selecting the right projects,” he said. “Once the City Council approves a project, it needs to be carried out according to the committed plan, within regulations, and without causing physical damage to neighboring properties.”
Mezzanotte, retired from running manufacturing plants throughout the U.S., has announced he plans to run for Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 seat, which became vacant last year when then-Councilman Ed Asbridge decided to run for mayor. Asbridge was elected mayor unopposed.
The special election is set for March 15, with candidate qualifying set for Feb. 14-16.
Mezzanotte said he believes his engineering degree and career experience in building, relocating and running major manufacturing operations “has given me the technical and financial background to understand and manage large programs and budgets.”
Also, he served two years on the board of Sterling on the Lake, a massive subdivision off Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
“I helped to stabilize the financial plan and worked hard to control the issues being caused by the buildout of some of the final phases of the neighborhood,” Mezzanotte said.
Jennifer Sudderth and Chip McCallum also have announced intentions to run for the seat.