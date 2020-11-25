If you normally vote at the Clermont polling location, it has moved. Find out where

The Clermont polling location has moved ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff for both Senate races in Georgia.



Voters who previously went to Concord Baptist Church will now go to the Clermont Chattahoochee Center at 639 Main Street in Clermont. Hall County’s elections board voted Tuesday, Nov. 24, to move the location after the church asked to no longer be a polling place. The community center is across the street from the church.