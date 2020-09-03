How to become involved with Libertarian Party of Hall County

Local Libertarians are working to start an affiliate group of the Libertarian Party of Georgia in Hall County, and they will be hosting a meeting Sept. 9 to kick off the effort.
Seth Benton, the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Habersham County, is working to organize the Hall County group.
“I sit on the executive committee of the state party, and we’re always looking to expand into other parts of the state. We want to seek out and find all the people that don’t really feel represented by the two-party system that we have going on in our state and the country as a whole,” Benton said. “Getting one in Hall County is something I’ve wanted to do since I joined the party and affiliated Habersham County.”
Hall is a good fit for a Libertarian group, Benton said.
Libertarian Party of Hall County formation meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9
Where: Beer Me, 5609 Main St., Flowery Branch
“There’s a lot of different interests in Hall County, a lot of different opinions in Hall County, and it would be the perfect place,” he said. “I’ve luckily been able to find some like-minded individuals that want to spread the message of liberty and freedom, self-ownership and limited government.”
Benton said he has spoken with three people interested in becoming officers in the Hall County group and a few others interested in joining. He said the group would raise awareness about third-party candidates and Libertarian views.
Benton said he plans to raise the issue of Hall’s group becoming affiliated with the state party at a state executive committee meeting for the party in mid-September.
The group’s first meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Beer Me, 5609 Main St. in Flowery Branch.