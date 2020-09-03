How to become involved with Libertarian Party of Hall County

Local Libertarians are working to start an affiliate group of the Libertarian Party of Georgia in Hall County, and they will be hosting a meeting Sept. 9 to kick off the effort.



Seth Benton, the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Habersham County, is working to organize the Hall County group.

“I sit on the executive committee of the state party, and we’re always looking to expand into other parts of the state. We want to seek out and find all the people that don’t really feel represented by the two-party system that we have going on in our state and the country as a whole,” Benton said. “Getting one in Hall County is something I’ve wanted to do since I joined the party and affiliated Habersham County.”

Hall is a good fit for a Libertarian group, Benton said.