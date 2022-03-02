Georgia Senate passes bill allowing parents to opt their kids out of masks at school. Here’s what local officials say

Georgia senators on Tuesday approved a bill that would prohibit local school districts from imposing mask mandates and give parents ultimate control in deciding whether to mask their children.

Senate Bill 514, called the Unmask Georgia Students Act, passed 32-19, with no Republicans opposed and Sen. Jen Jordan, of the 6th district in Cobb and Fulton counties, the only Democrat in favor.

The bill must now get approval in the state house before Gov. Brian Kemp can sign it into law. He has backed the bill since its inception.

“I’ve been a local control governor, but this has gone on for too long,” Kemp said less than a week before the bill was introduced.

Introduced by Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, the bill would prohibit local schools from establishing any rule requiring masks, unless it contains a provision allowing parents to opt out. Additionally, parents would “not be required to provide a reason or any certification of the child's health or education status.”