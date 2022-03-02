Georgia Senate passes bill allowing parents to opt their kids out of masks at school. Here’s what local officials say

Georgia senators on Tuesday approved a bill that would prohibit local school districts from imposing mask mandates and give parents ultimate control in deciding whether to mask their children.
Senate Bill 514, called the Unmask Georgia Students Act, passed 32-19, with no Republicans opposed and Sen. Jen Jordan, of the 6th district in Cobb and Fulton counties, the only Democrat in favor.
The bill must now get approval in the state house before Gov. Brian Kemp can sign it into law. He has backed the bill since its inception.
“I’ve been a local control governor, but this has gone on for too long,” Kemp said less than a week before the bill was introduced.
Introduced by Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, the bill would prohibit local schools from establishing any rule requiring masks, unless it contains a provision allowing parents to opt out. Additionally, parents would “not be required to provide a reason or any certification of the child's health or education status.”
Originally set to expire in 2023, the senate approved a change extending the bill’s life until June 2027.
The Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidelines Friday that say masking is necessary only in areas where hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Two Hall County senators sponsored the bill. Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Toccoa, could not be reached for comment, and Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, answered but did not call back for an interview.
Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield was unavailable for a phone interview but wrote in an email that he is “not interested in making any political statements about masks.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the district has “waded through often-conflicting guidance regarding mitigation strategies,” he wrote. “The fact that many continue to frame mitigation as an all-or-nothing decision, with one variable (how many people get COVID) is unfortunate.”
Throughout the pandemic, Schofield has spoken about the negative impact of masking on the learning and mental health of students, offering that as one reason for not requiring masks. At various points during the delta wave, individual schools decided to impose masks, but the district as a whole remained mask-optional.
“I firmly believe our country has missed opportunities to move in common sense directions that could have greatly minimized the numerous negative effects our boys and girls have experienced,” he wrote.
Craig Herrington, chair of the Hall County school board, said he hasn’t followed the bill closely. “But I don't think it’ll affect Hall County that much,” he said. “We’ve gone mask optional the entire year, so we’re basically ahead of that.”
He is somewhat concerned, however, about the loss of local control.
“Anytime you move any local decisions to the state level, it's always concerning,” he said.
Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams was not available for a phone interview, but he sent a brief statement over text.
“I understand the frustration from parents and the legislators as well as the intent with the legislation,” he wrote. “I don’t oppose the legislation, but it also goes against local control. I believe we have used a common sense approach based on the community spread.”
“There are very few school districts left in Georgia requiring masks,” he wrote.
Willie Mitchell, vice chair of the Gainesville school board, said he needs more time to study the bill, but he is worried that it may favor the rights of individual parents too heavily at the expense of collective well-being.
“Sometimes I see that happening in government. We’ll push things that may be good for a group but not everybody,” he said.