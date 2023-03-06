Georgia bills in doubt at deadline include sports betting

Georgia lawmakers face a key deadline Monday, the last day for legislation to pass either the House or Senate and advance to the other legislative chamber for consideration this year. Lawmakers on Monday will decide questions including whether to legalize sports betting and whether to restrict gender-affirming care for children and teens younger than 18.

Some key proposals have already moved forward, including an income tax refund and a bill imposing longer prison sentences on some people convicted of gang crimes. A proposal that would have allowed voters in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood to vote on leaving the city has already failed.

Proposals that don’t pass Monday could still be resurrected later this year, but it becomes more difficult. Because this is the first year of a two-year session, bills that don't pass Monday could also be considered next year.