Full list of those who qualified for May 19, 2020, primary

The May 19 primary will have several hotly contested local races, based on the list of those who qualified this week. Qualifying was held March 2-6.

The winner of some of those seats will be determined in May, with no Democrats having qualified.

Early voting in the primary will be weekdays April 27-May 15 and Saturday, May 9

The Times will have additional information on each race in the coming weeks. Here's the full list of who qualified:



Superior Court Judge

Clint Garry Bearden, incumbent, has qualified

Superior Court Judge

Kathlene F. Gosselin, incumbent, has qualified

Superior Court Judge

Bonnie Chessher Oliver, incumbent, has qualified

State Court Judge

John Breakfield, incumbent, has qualified

State Court Judge

B.E. “Gene” Roberts III, incumbent, has qualified

Probate Judge

Patty Walters Laine, R, incumbent, has qualified

Chief Magistrate

Margaret Gregory, R, incumbent, has qualified

Clerk of Courts

Sheriff

Gerald Couch R, incumbent, has qualified

Kris Hall, R, has qualified

Mitch Taylor, R, has qualified

David P. Williams, R, has qualified

Tax Commissioner

Darla Eden, R, incumbent, has qualified

Coroner

Doug Forrester, R, has qualified

Marion Merck, R, incumbent, has qualified

Surveyor

Chris Patton, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Commissioner, District 2

David Gibbs IV, R, has qualified

Billy Powell, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Commissioner, District 4

Jeff Stowe, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson

Bobby Banks, R, has qualified

Richard Higgins, R, incumbent, has qualified

Judy Sartain, R, has announced

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 3

Craig Herrington, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 4

Nath Morris, R, incumbent, has qualified

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

U.S. Senate

Tricia Carpenter McCracken, D, has qualified

Marckeith DeJesus, D, has qualified

Maya Dillard Smith, D, has qualified

James Knox, D, has qualified

Jon Ossoff, D, has qualified

David Perdue, R, incumbent, has qualified

Sarah Riggs Amico, D, has qualified

Teresa Pike Tomlinson, D, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 27

Lee Hawkins, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 29

Pat Calmes, D, has qualified

Matt Dubnik, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

Emory Dunahoo, R, incumbent, has qualified

Leigh Miller, D, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 103

Timothy Barr, R, incumbent, has qualified

Clifton Marshall, D, has qualified

Derrick McCollum, R, has qualified

Donald Schmidt, R, has qualified

Georgia Senate, District 49