Chip McCallum hopes to bring technical know-how to Flowery Branch council seat

Chip McCallum hopes to bring technical expertise to Flowery Branch matters, such as roads, because of his work experience.

But he sees a bunch of other issues in the South Hall city that need addressing, including downtown growth and ever increasing traffic on McEver Road, a main artery connecting Buford to Gainesville.

“I know I can help on the technology side of things — how to build better roads, how to repair roads, how to bring about stormwater collection and reuse,” he said.