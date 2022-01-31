Chip McCallum hopes to bring technical know-how to Flowery Branch council seat

Chip McCallum hopes to bring technical expertise to Flowery Branch matters, such as roads, because of his work experience.
But he sees a bunch of other issues in the South Hall city that need addressing, including downtown growth and ever increasing traffic on McEver Road, a main artery connecting Buford to Gainesville.
“I know I can help on the technology side of things — how to build better roads, how to repair roads, how to bring about stormwater collection and reuse,” he said.
McCallum, who works in construction materials and infrastructure, has announced he plans to run for Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 seat, which became vacant last year when then-Councilman Ed Asbridge decided to run for mayor. Asbridge was elected mayor unopposed.
The special election is set for March 15, with candidate qualifying set for Feb. 14-16.
McCallum has run twice unsuccessfully for the council, including a November loss to William McDaniel, who was sworn in to the Post 3 seat in early January.
But he said he’s still passionate about issues in Flowery Branch.
McCallum said he also realizes “you can’t make every individual happy and address each individual concern. You have to do what’s good for Flowery Branch and all of Flowery Branch.”