Jennifer Sudderth wants to be unifying force on Flowery Branch council

Jennifer Sudderth has seen the griping and disagreements on social media about how Flowery Branch should progress.
She said she would like to be a unifying force on Flowery Branch City Council.
“I really want the community back together,” Sudderth said. “I’m not against growth whatsoever. I’d rather have the tax money in our community.”
Sudderth, who works in real estate and commercial roofing sales, has announced she plans to run for Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 seat, which became vacant last year when then-Councilman Ed Asbridge decided to run for mayor. Asbridge was elected mayor unopposed.
The special election is set for March 15, with candidate qualifying set for Feb. 14-16.
Sudderth expects growth to be an ongoing issue for council members.
“It’s going to happen,” she said. “It’s just who’s best interest is it in.”
But also, “I think downtown needs to be preserved more,” said Sudderth, who lives on Mulberry Street in the downtown area.
“People are loving that I am downtown, and it’s funny because it’s like the different sides of the track,” she said. “But we’re all really one.”
The council has been dominated in recent years by residents of Sterling on the Lake, a massive subdivision off Spout Springs Road, several miles from downtown.