'Patience and dedication' pay off with opening of new Butler Park

Hall County’s newest recreational area now known as Butler Park, a 13-acre space located off Athens Street in Gainesville, was unveiled to the public Thursday as officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in recognition of its official opening.

Local leaders spoke to the 50-plus people in attendance throughout the ceremony and noted the significance of the new park’s location – convenient for walkability and a community sanctuary for youth in the area.

“I want to say how proud I am, personally, to be a part of this,” Director of Parks and Community Services Brent Holloway said. “Just to have played some small role in the recreation of such a meaningful place – it’s a big deal … a year ago, it was an empty space, and now, it’s a place for family, for community, for us to come together, and it’s a place that honors the past.”

President of Concerned Citizens of Gainesville-Hall County Michelle Lowe Mintz, whose organization worked many hours attending meetings, street canvassing and lobbying to make Butler Park a reality, also spoke of the impact the new recreation area will have in both a contemporary and historic sense.

“(Butler Park) means everything for a community that felt left out for decades,” Mintz said. “This is not only hope, but it is momentum for further change.”