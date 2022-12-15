'Patience and dedication' pay off with opening of new Butler Park

Hall County’s newest recreational area now known as Butler Park, a 13-acre space located off Athens Street in Gainesville, was unveiled to the public Thursday as officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in recognition of its official opening.
Local leaders spoke to the 50-plus people in attendance throughout the ceremony and noted the significance of the new park’s location – convenient for walkability and a community sanctuary for youth in the area.
“I want to say how proud I am, personally, to be a part of this,” Director of Parks and Community Services Brent Holloway said. “Just to have played some small role in the recreation of such a meaningful place – it’s a big deal … a year ago, it was an empty space, and now, it’s a place for family, for community, for us to come together, and it’s a place that honors the past.”
President of Concerned Citizens of Gainesville-Hall County Michelle Lowe Mintz, whose organization worked many hours attending meetings, street canvassing and lobbying to make Butler Park a reality, also spoke of the impact the new recreation area will have in both a contemporary and historic sense.
“(Butler Park) means everything for a community that felt left out for decades,” Mintz said. “This is not only hope, but it is momentum for further change.”
The park, equipped with new playground equipment, restrooms, a basketball court, a walking trail, a multi-use field and a pavilion with picnic tables and grills, will also have a water play area for children available in the spring.
“It took a long time for all the pieces to come together, from applying for and waiting for approval for funding, construction and supply chain delays — it’s taken a lot of patience and dedication to see a project of this magnitude come to fruition,” said District 4 Commissioner Jeff Stowe, who also had a central role in bringing the new park to life. “We’ve had a lot of input and support from the community, and we are excited to finally open the park for use.”
Longtime Hall County resident Dennis Bell, 70, described the location of the new park as an asset to the community.
“It means a lot to this community,” Bell said. “Most of the people around here grew up here and went to school here … it’s just great to see something like this happen. It’s special.”
At the entrance of the new park, visitors can see a 120-foot mural illustrating numerous historical and renowned figures of the local African-American community – a project envisioned by Eagle Scout Ashton Dziengue of Boy Scout Troop 15 in Gainesville, who is credited with raising funds, bringing in several area artists and nearly 60 community volunteers to create the historic mural.