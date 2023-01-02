NGMC Braselton welcomes first baby of the new year

Haisley Robin Garcia entered the world ahead of schedule, making her Hall County’s first baby of the new year.



Danelle and Virgil Garcia celebrated the birth of their second child at 3:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.

“She is 16 days early, so it was really unexpected,” said Haisley’s mother, Danelle. “I never really thought we'd have a New Year's Day baby, but it was exciting and it was really fun.”

Haisley came in weighing a healthy 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

The Braselton couple’s 4-year-old son, Hendrix, can’t wait to be a big brother to his baby sister.

“He's so excited,” Danelle said. “He met her this morning, and he was just so excited to actually see her and know what she looks like.”

She described the experience of ringing in the new year and welcoming a new baby.

“We actually just looked at my phone, I saw it was 12:01, and me and my husband said ‘Happy New Year’ and gave each other a kiss, and she was out in a couple hours after that. So it was really special.”

She said everything went very smoothly and was grateful to the hospital for providing a gift basket with books, clothes, stuffed animals, bottles and a baby gate.



