The latest on Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s $17 million boathouse renovations

Work will start on Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s $17 million boathouse renovations this April, and local officials hope it will provide valuable event space.

Robyn Lynch, Gainesville’s tourism director, unveiled details about the renovations at Gainesville’s City Council work session Thursday, Jan. 27, showing floor plans for all three levels of the facility.

“The community needs it,” Lynch said. “They just need more space, and people are always looking for something that size. And on the lake… it’s our biggest asset, and we don’t have a way to show it off to people.”

The project is funded entirely through city hotel and motel taxes. Lynch said hotel and motel tax revenue recovered quickly during the pandemic, particularly in the last quarter of 2021, which showed higher Q4 revenues than the last five years, totaling more than $500,000.