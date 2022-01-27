The latest on Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s $17 million boathouse renovations

Work will start on Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s $17 million boathouse renovations this April, and local officials hope it will provide valuable event space.
Robyn Lynch, Gainesville’s tourism director, unveiled details about the renovations at Gainesville’s City Council work session Thursday, Jan. 27, showing floor plans for all three levels of the facility.
“The community needs it,” Lynch said. “They just need more space, and people are always looking for something that size. And on the lake… it’s our biggest asset, and we don’t have a way to show it off to people.”
The project is funded entirely through city hotel and motel taxes. Lynch said hotel and motel tax revenue recovered quickly during the pandemic, particularly in the last quarter of 2021, which showed higher Q4 revenues than the last five years, totaling more than $500,000.
Lynch predicts 2022 could be a record year.
“A lot of it is construction,” she said. “It’s business travel; it’s such a combination. I think that’s why we’re doing well when other communities aren’t. We weren’t solely dependent on business or tourism. … I think that’s why we stayed so steady while other people were really hurt.”
Some of the extra revenue came from travel nurses working at Northeast Georgia Health System who had to stay temporarily in hotels, Lynch said.
When complete, the boathouse will feature a large ballroom, seating up to 400 people with an outdoor pavilion or reception area with capacity for 140 people. Lynch said this space could be ideal for weddings or other events that are 100 to 400 people in size.
The building will be raised four feet to help eliminate flooding issues that the building has seen in the past. It will feature a kitchen with a design inspired by Lanier Technical College’s facility, Lynch said, as well as workout facilities, direct access to docks, and a service entrance for caterers and vendors.
“This will really help us when we’re trying to bring in new teams for spring break training,” Lynch said.
Though the building uses elements from Lanier Tech, City Manager Bryan Lackey said the new boathouse was not designed to compete with the college’s conference space. Their event space can seat up to 1,000 people, and the boathouse is designed for smaller events, he said.
On the second floor, the building will have offices and an executive board room with a fireplace, an option for business retreats or board meetings for those in the community.
Councilwoman Barbara Brooks said Mayor Sam Couvillon should consider using the space for a future council retreat.
The boathouse will feature the same amount of storage space for boats, and clubs will be moving their equipment to a temporary storage building over the next two months.
The park will add 92 parking spaces near the boathouse. The project is expected to finish construction in the fall of 2023.