Teenager making progress month after Mother’s Day boat explosion

Taylor Coleman, 16, her brother Gunner Coleman, 13, and their mother, Annie Coleman, 39, of Suwanee, were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for burn injuries after an explosion and fire May 9 at the Port of Indecision at Margaritaville. The children were flown to the hospital, while the mother was taken by ambulance.



The family’s journey to recover made major progress when the ventilator was removed for Taylor Wednesday, June 15.

“As soon as they took the ventilator out, one of the nurses brought her a Starbucks, because that’s what she wanted, and an orange Gatorade,” family friend David Dirkse told The Times Thursday, June 17.