Some Corps parks closed due to strong storms

One Army Corps of Engineers park is closed and three are partially closed following strong storms Monday, Aug. 3, on the south side of Lake Lanier.



Fully closed is Van Pugh North in Hall County and partially closed are Vann’s Tavern and Two Mile Creek in Forsyth County.

Also affected is the day use/picnic area portion of Burton Mill in Hall. The boat ramp remains open.

The closures are so staff can “remove hazards and conduct area surveys to ensure public safety,” according to a press release Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The southern part of the lake “experienced storms with high winds, toppled trees, heavy fallen branches and damage to some park infrastructure,” the Corps said.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City estimated Tuesday that wind gusts reached between 70 and 80 mph at times, but the storm did not produce tornadoes in the Hall County area, as some locals reported.