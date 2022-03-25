Lake Lanier Association executive director is leaving her post April 29

Jennifer Flowers is leaving her post as Lake Lanier Association executive director effective April 29.

She announced her departure in an email to the association Friday, March 25, saying she will now become manager of leadership development programming and member relations for the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.

“I look forward to continuing in the water field in my new capacity,” said Flowers, who couldn’t be reached for comment.

She has led the lake group since 2019, having previously worked for Gainesville Water Resources.

“It has been such an amazing experience to meet and work with so many of you over the past three years,” she said in the email. “LLA and all of you will always have a place in my heart.”

Flowers added that “more information regarding the job opportunity and transition will be emailed out in the next few weeks.”