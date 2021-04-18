Hall authorities working reported drowning near Sunrise Cove Marina

Authorities are working a reported drowning on Lake Lanier, although a body has not yet been found.

Hall County Fire Services responded to the area of Sunrise Cove Marina, near Oakwood, about 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

Upon arrival, Fire Services personnel assessed the scene and used sonar in its search. After about an hour of searching, the scene was turned over to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for recovery operations, Hall Fire Division Chief Zack Brackett said in an email.

The Times has requested more information from DNR but has not yet heard back. The sheriff's office also couldn't be reached for comment.



Check back for updates.