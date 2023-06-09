Corps is concerned as water levels in basin that includes Lake Lanier are dropping

Lower reservoir levels are forecast over the next five weeks in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint Basin, which includes Lake Lanier.
“Seasonal decreases in precipitation, along with increased evaporation, have led to lower than usual water run-off into the system,” according to an Army Corps of Engineers press release on Friday, June 9.
“Stream flows into our federal reservoirs are 60% to 80% of normal with no immediate improvement anticipated.”
The Corps goes on to urge “caution when visiting the district’s recreation projects.”
“Underwater hazards such as shoals, tree stumps and old road beds are closer to the surface and pose greater danger to boaters and swimmers,” Mobile District spokesman Dustin Gautney said.
Lake Lanier was at 1,068.86 feet above sea level on Friday. Full pool is 1,071 feet.