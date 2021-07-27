Big upgrades, attendance as Lake Lanier Olympic Park turns 25





The park tore down old restrooms in April that had been used since the 1950s, and its new restroom facilities will be operational in September, said Robyn Lynch, director of tourism for the Gainesville Convention & Visitors Bureau. The restrooms had to pause building for a period while waiting on materials, but it received them last week and should be back on schedule to open in September, Lynch said.

“We have so many visitors to our park and having to use porta-potties is really not ideal, so I think this is going to be a big asset, and the community’s really going to enjoy having these big, nice restrooms available,” Lynch said.