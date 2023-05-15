Authorities investigating drowning in Lake Lanier at War Hill Park

A drowning was reported in Lake Lanier at War Hill Park in Dawson County on Friday, Dawson County officials said.
Dawson County government officials said in a news release on Sunday that a body was found at War Hill Park on Friday, May 12 and the “case has been confirmed as a drowning and is being handled by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner.”
The identity of the victim and details of the incident have not been released, the release said.
This article was originally published in the Forsyth County News, a sister publication of The Times.