After weekend rains and runoff this is what's in Lake Lanier

Heavy rains the weekend of Oct. 10-11 have filled Lake Lanier with sediment, runoff and debris, which can make boating conditions dangerous and have adverse environmental effects, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

According to the National Weather Service, Gainesville got about 4.78 inches of rain late Saturday and early Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Delta moved over the region.

Dale Caldwell, headwaters director for Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, said the weekend storms brought more debris to the Thompson Bridge area than he has ever seen with previous severe weather. The area near Thompson Bridge on Ga. 60 is the meeting point of Wahoo Creek and Little River, so that spot is often severely impacted by heavy rains.

“With that type of intensity and volume (of rain), you also see severe erosion, so a lot of sediment and just pollutants you would see in most events as far as trash, anything on the landscape as far as bacteria or oils,” Caldwell said.