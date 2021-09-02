52k gallons of sewage spills into tributaries of creeks that flow into Lake Lanier

As much as 52,000 gallons of sewage spilled into tributaries of two creeks that eventually feed into Lake Lanier, Gainesville city officials said.

Both spills were fixed Wednesday, Sept. 1, and were likely exacerbated by Tropical Depression Ida.

City officials said the spill caused minimal damage.

City workers responded around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to 940 S. Enota Drive about an overflowing manhole that entered a tributary of Limestone Creek and removed an obstruction in 30 minutes.

“Further investigation determined a private sewer line, not yet dedicated to the city, was cleaned by a contractor last week,” according to the city of Gainesville. “A plug had been placed in the line, but was washed into the city collection system, along with mud and other debris, causing the city’s line to become blocked.”

Having started as early as last week, the spill may have discharged as much as 50,000 gallons of sewage into the Limestone Creek tributary.

“After the area was inspected and tested, initial parameters tested showed minimal impact. The area of the spill was assessed and no dead or stressed aquatic life was found,” according to the city of Gainesville. “All field parameters for water quality are within State of Georgia water quality standards.”

Later on Wednesday, the city responded to a resident’s call of another overflowing manhole in the Mundy Mill subdivision, with wastewater spilling in the area of Birch Meadow Trail into a tributary of Balus Creek. The Department of Water Resources estimated roughly 2,340 gallons reached the tributary and was caused by a grease buildup.

City workers found no dead or stressed aquatic life in the area of the Balus Creek spill.



