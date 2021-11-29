A horse barn and carriage house were once on the property of this Green Street home

The Quinlan-Riley house has had many owners over the years, but today it still maintains many original features and a bright, open floor plan.

Shane Gaddy of Strong Gaddy Lee Wealth Management, who bought the house about a year ago, said he’s been enamored with the house’s charm including the original pine flooring, sliding doors between office rooms and the way the light glimmers through second-story stained glass windows and catches the foyer’s chandelier, which predates the house.