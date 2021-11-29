A horse barn and carriage house were once on the property of this Green Street home

Quinlan-Riley
This story is part of a series on historic homes on Gainesville's Green Street. More stories coming soon.
Address: 605 Green St., Gainesville
Built: 1904
Architecture: Early classical revival
The Quinlan-Riley house has had many owners over the years, but today it still maintains many original features and a bright, open floor plan.
Shane Gaddy of Strong Gaddy Lee Wealth Management, who bought the house about a year ago, said he’s been enamored with the house’s charm including the original pine flooring, sliding doors between office rooms and the way the light glimmers through second-story stained glass windows and catches the foyer’s chandelier, which predates the house.
According to historical records, Professor and Mrs. Riley moved to Gainesville from Greenville, South Carolina, in 1897, then bought a one-third interest in Brenau College. The Rileys bought the property at 605 Green St. in 1902 from S.C. Dunlap and H.H. Dean for $1,300. Harvey M. Newman, a dry goods merchant, bought the house in 1917, and it wasn’t until 1936 that Leslie Quinlan bought the house after a move from Philadelphia.
Eventually George Jones bought the house from the Quinlans in 1973, and he lived there for many years before converting parts of the house into office space.
“Living in the area, you always drove by these houses,” Gaddy said. “I always wanted to look inside of them. I never thought I’d own one.”
Current offices used to be parlors and living rooms, Gaddy said. He’s changed little about the building in the last year, he said, though he did add a couple of ceiling fans so that employees wouldn’t get overheated. Bathrooms maintain their original fixtures, he said.
The house has lots of nooks and crannies with a back servant entrance, narrow basement stairs that lead to an old coal heating system and a few hidey holes inside old dressers, which Gaddy said he doesn’t know the use for.
Before Jones bought the property, it had a carriage house and a three-stall horse barn, and outbuildings were later used as homes for servants, according to historical records.
The home features neoclassical revival and Georgian architecture with a brick foundation. According to historical records, the home used to feature six fireplaces.
Myers and Wingate LLP has worked upstairs in the Green Street home for 33 years, Allan Myers said. At times the house creaks and moans late at night, law office workers said, which they attribute to a ghost hidden in the old home.
Myers said the fact that it’s a gorgeous and historical house on Green Street attracted him to move his office there.
“The space was right for us,” he said. “We’ve been here ever since.”