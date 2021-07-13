Concert venue, religious services, morgue: Historic Gainesville First United Methodist Churc has worn many hats

The building was one of a few in Gainesville that survived the 1936 tornado fairly unscathed.



Gladys Wyant, executive director of The Arts Council that now owns the structure, said the church’s adult Sunday School classrooms — called the “Melting Pot” and “Scrap Pile” — were used as morgues to hold the bodies of those who hadn’t been identified or were awaiting a burial.

“When people came to look for their relatives, they’d say, ‘Have you seen Mary John Smith?” Wyant said, using a generic name. “(They’d reply) No, I haven’t, but you might check the Melting Pot or the Scrap Pile. They thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this?’”

The sanctuary became a temporary hospital, and the kitchen and other Sunday School rooms were offered to injured and homeless people, the authors of “Church History” wrote. A memorial service was later held on May 5, 1936, at the church, to honor those who died during the tornado.

While it served as a space for those in need, the building also offered a place for new beginnings and joyful occasions.

Alice Paris, who turns 83 this August, grew up attending the church, and still remains active at the Thompson Bridge location today. Paris said she’ll never forget marrying her husband, Tom, at the Methodist church in 1960.

The Rev. Zach Hayes officiated the wedding. Paris was 22 years old at the time.