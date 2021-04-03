What’s behind the renewed interest in area senior living centers

Bernice Harkins began settling into her new home at Smoky Springs retirement center in Gainesville on Monday, months after the 92-year-old had broken her hip and assisted living became needed.

Reason for the delay? The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t fading. In fact, cases were back on the rise.

For Harkins’ daughter, Donna Kemp, placement was an issue until vaccine distribution for Georgia residents 65 and older began in January.

“When mom was getting the vaccine and they were giving vaccines to all the residents that wanted them, it was time,” said Kemp, a Flowery Branch resident. “Before the vaccines, no.”

That’s also when area senior living facilities started seeing renewed interest from families wanting a safe home for their older loved ones.

Late in 2020 and early 2021 “were the worst months we had,” said Curtis McGill, owner of Ashton Senior Living in Gainesville. “The telephone didn’t even ring.”

Around Christmas, concerns rose again about the virus spreading, “scaring the heck out of people,” he said.