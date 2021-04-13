What the demand for COVID vaccine doses has been in Hall since expanded eligibility

The data from March 25 — the first day all Georgians over 16 became eligible for the vaccine — through Sunday, April 11, showed 4,003 residents getting the first dose of the vaccine.



The DPH data also showed that 9,905 doses of the vaccine were administered in this same time period to Hall residents.

On the Northeast Georgia Health System website, the only vaccine clinic event listed is for second-dose appointments Wednesday, April 14.

“At this point, (the Department of Public Health) is focused on mass community vaccination — since they have the greater supply — and we’re focused on vaccinating patients of our (Northeast Georgia Physicians Group) offices,” NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said.

Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, which has served as the vaccination site for the Hall County Health Department, had its last day of administering vaccines for second-dose appointments Monday, April 12.

Operations have now moved to the University of North Georgia’s Hugh Mills Physical Education Center, which opened April 6.

District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said the Hall County Health Department averaged 750 to 900 vaccine doses administered per day for the previous three weeks, including first and second doses at the agricultural center.

Last week, the health department saw an average of 1,179 doses per day between the second doses at Chicopee Woods and first doses at UNG.

“There was a slight uptick due to the increase in capacity available with two sites,” Palmer wrote in an email.

Regarding the discrepancy in numbers between the state’s COVID dashboard and the district’s statistics, Palmer said the numbers on the dashboard are Hall County residents, while the district does not separate by residency.

“Also, our numbers are Hall County Health Department only and do not include vaccine given by other providers,” Palmer said.