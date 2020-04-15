United Way partnering with NGHS, school system to disseminate masks, cleaning supplies

The United Way of Hall County will partner with Northeast Georgia Health System and the local school systems to coordinate donations of cleaning supplies and masks.



The plan came to fruition Wednesday, April 15, as the United Way seeks supplies such as disinfecting wipes, sanitizer and bleach.

NGHS’ Medical Center Foundation will allow people to drop off items at their offices on Limestone Parkway, and United Way president and chief professional officer Jessica Dudley said they will coordinate with the school systems to disseminate the supplies through the school lunch dropoffs.

“We’re hoping to get it to every child in the school system,” Dudley said, as they will begin with the Gainesville City School District with the hope to expand to the Hall County School District.

Donations can be dropped off at 2150 Limestone Parkway between 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Dudley said its Compass Center, which connects individuals and families to community resources, has seen a “major increase,” with rent and utilities being one of the primary needs.

“Utilities aren’t being cut off in this moment, and I think that’s an amazing resource that the companies are providing, but they are still going to owe that balance. We’re just trying to keep families with their head above water, so that when everything does go back to normal, they’re not stuck with bills that they’re still not able to pay,” Dudley said.