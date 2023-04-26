Top executives at Habersham Medical Center fired before NGHS takeover

Some of Habersham Medical Center’s top executives were fired earlier this week in an effort to cut costs before Northeast Georgia Health System’s takeover of the hospital July 1.

Habersham County’s Hospital Authority on Tuesday voted to fire President and CEO Tyler Williams, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations Angie Harpold, Vice President of Culture and Wellness Kesha Clinkscale and Director of Finance Susan McCrary. The last day for the four senior-level administrators will be Friday, April 28.