Top executives at Habersham Medical Center fired before NGHS takeover

Some of Habersham Medical Center’s top executives were fired earlier this week in an effort to cut costs before Northeast Georgia Health System’s takeover of the hospital July 1.
Habersham County’s Hospital Authority on Tuesday voted to fire President and CEO Tyler Williams, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations Angie Harpold, Vice President of Culture and Wellness Kesha Clinkscale and Director of Finance Susan McCrary. The last day for the four senior-level administrators will be Friday, April 28.
“We thank Tyler, Angie, Kesha and Susan for their service to our community –especially in light of the recent pandemic on top of difficult financial circumstances they inherited,” Habersham Hospital Authority Chair Dolly Ritchie said. “This was a difficult decision for us to make, on a personal level, but it is the duty of our board to be the best stewards of HMC’s finances.”
NGHS Vice President of Oncology, Orthopedics and Facilities Support Kevin Matson will step in as interim administrator and oversee all day-to-day operations on May 1.
“We’re pleased to continue supporting HMC through our managed services agreement
until the hospital officially joins the NGHS family on July 1,” Matson said. “I look forward to
meeting with staff and helping them continue providing high-quality care every day, as well as
encouraging the community to trust HMC with their care now and in the future.”
Williams, who was named CEO in 2020, expressed gratitude for his time at the hospital and noted the “exceptional” standard of care he believes HMC will continue to bring to the region as a whole.
“It has been an honor and a privilege serving the Hospital Authority of Habersham County and Habersham Medical,” Williams said. “My team and I understood the importance of the agreement that was signed in 2019 and were thankful we were able to see it through to the early transition of HMC to NGHS. I know how important HMC is to Habersham County and the surrounding communities and am happy to know that the exceptional care and service we have provided will continue. I look forward to seeing the success that HMC will have under NGHS.”