“This is way worse than last year.” How nurses are holding up during the latest COVID surge

Physicians and fellow nurses can get more terse and quick-tempered during stressful times too, but she knows that people don’t really mean to be harsh.



“You have to have a little grace — nobody means it,” she said. “It’s months of exhaustion and buildup of stuff.”

That buildup has been long, and recently it has been aggravated by the worst wave of COVID-19 yet as the delta variant has fueled a rapid surge. Hospital officials have said that with delta, more young patients are getting sicker faster.

On Monday, Aug. 30, there were 284 COVID-19 positive patients in the health system, which serves much of Northeast Georgia. One month ago there were 91, and on June 30 there were only 17 such patients.

“This is way worse than last year, way worse,” LaCerra said.

Though the health system has yet to hit January’s peak of 355 COVID-19 patients, their models suggest they will break that previous peak some time in September.

To compound the COVID-19 problem, the emergency department is still seeing many non-COVID patients who are no longer as hesitant to come to the hospital like they were early in the pandemic, said Angela Gary, executive director of trauma and emergency nursing services.

Amid the pressure, nurses are still able to find some levity in their daily lives. The health system regularly has guitarists and even harpists come to play. The musicians used to play primarily for patients, but they aren’t allowed to see patients anymore after changes in visitation policies, so now they play for nurses and other staff, LaCerra said.

Snack breaks are cherished and even an hourlong commute can turn into welcomed down time. LaCerra rides to and from work listening to audiobooks, lately diving into the Harry Bosch thriller series by Michael Connelly. Audiobooks take her mind off of work more than music, she said.

Pampy said she’s also gotten much closer to her co-workers throughout the pandemic.