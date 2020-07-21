State partners with private lab to improve COVID-19 result times

A new state partnership is estimated to increase Georgia’s COVID-19 testing capacity by 10,000 tests a day and shorten result turnaround times.



The state announced Monday, July 20 that it has partnered with Mako Medical, a Raleigh-based laboratory. The collaboration should be able to provide test results within an average of 48 hours, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.

“As demand for testing has soared across the country, many private labs have been unable to process tests quick enough to aid in contact tracing and mitigation efforts. With some Georgians waiting well over a week for their results, the status quo is unacceptable,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “This new partnership will not only expand the number of tests the state is able to administer, but also greatly reduce the turnaround time of those tests.”