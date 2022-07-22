South Hall residents have new urgent care option starting Monday

New Urgent Care center
What: opens Monday, July 25
Where: 4445 South Lee St., Buford
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
Contact: 770-848-9240
Services: treatment for minor illnesses and injuries for patients 6 months and older
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Urgent Care is opening a new center Monday, July 25, in Buford, replacing one that was closed off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall in July 2020.
The new center is in Medical Plaza Buford at 4445 South Lee St., off Buford Highway/Ga. 13, a few miles south of Hall County.
Like other such facilities in the system, the center will offer treatment for minor illnesses and injuries for patients 6 months and older.
The clinic will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
NGPG had closed the clinic at 4889 Golden Parkway in South Hall “in light of the operational and financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on Northeast Georgia Health System and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group,” officials said in 2020.
“While the center’s providers and staff provide excellent care, the practice has always struggled to sustain and grow volume — likely due to challenges with the physical location,” NGPG president Daniel Tuffy said at the time.
The 90,000-square-foot Medical Plaza Buford, which opened May 2, offers family medicine, among numerous other services, including imaging, psychiatry and heart care.