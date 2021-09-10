Record number of patients on ventilators as NGHS battles delta wave of COVID-19

As local hospitals battle a delta-driven wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of patients on ventilators has far surpassed the prior peak, suggesting the delta variant is more virulent.



The previous record for ventilator usage in the Northeast Georgia Health System was set in late January at 69%, and in the past few days, ventilator usage has soared as high as 84% — about 75 patients compared to 92. In that time, the total number of ventilators has remained constant at 110, according to NGHS spokeswoman Beth Downs.

“The patients coming into the NGMC hospitals now seem to be much more sick than we’ve seen in previous COVID waves, and the delta variant is the reason for the difference,” Dr. Larry Dudas, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s interim medical director of critical care medicine, said in an email. “The total number of COVID-19 positive patients hasn’t yet reached the numbers we saw in January, but we have significantly more patients in critical care now than we’ve ever had in the history of our hospitals.”