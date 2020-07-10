Northeast Georgia Physicians Group closing Buford urgent care location

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group is closing its Buford urgent care, and the last day the facility will be treating patients is Wednesday, July 15.



The urgent care is located at 4889 Golden Parkway.

“In light of the operational and financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on Northeast Georgia Health System and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, our leadership team made the difficult decision to close Urgent Care in Buford. While the center’s providers and staff provide excellent care, the practice has always struggled to sustain and grow volume – likely due to challenges with the physical location,” NGPG president Daniel Tuffy said in a statement. “Urgent Care’s final day treating patients in Buford will be July 15. We will continue to analyze our options and may revisit providing Urgent Care and other services in the Buford market in the future.”

NGPG also has a family medicine practice at 4445 S. Lee St. in Buford, as well as six other urgent care facilities, including in Braselton and Dacula.