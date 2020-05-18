Northeast Georgia Health System’s new Medical Park 2 opens on Jesse Jewell Parkway

Northeast Georgia Health System’s new Medical Park 2 on Jesse Jewell Parkway will expand the health system’s primary care options and give resident physicians a new space to practice.



The 72,000-square-foot Medical Park 2, across from Medical Park 1, saw its first patients Monday, May 18 with the opening of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine.

The health system’s family medicine residency program will welcome its first residents in July, and residents will join the medical staff at the facility. Residents are physicians who have graduated from medical school and are continuing their education at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. General surgery and internal medicine residents will also practice at Medical Park 2.

Daniel Tuffy, president of NGPG, said as new residents join the health system, Medical Park 2 will gain physicians and staff and is projected to see 300 to 400 patients daily in its third year.

The facility will have a pharmacy, laboratory and on-site X-ray equipment. Other NGPG practices, including internal medicine, NGPG Surgical Associates and pulmonology, will open at Medical Park 2 in coming weeks. Pulmonology is new to NGPG.

“We are really excited about the opportunities this brings to have greater access to care from having collaboration between subspecialties,” Tuffy said. “... Many community members have struggled finding access to care, so this will help us have internal medicine and family medicine capacity which we have not had in the past.”

With NGPG Family Medicine moving to Medical Park 2, Medical Park 1 now has extra space for new physicians and expanding practices. Tuffy said a neurology practice will be growing, and NGPG also hopes to expand orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery and interventional pain medicine services.