North Hall Community Center to close after employees test positive for COVID-19

The North Hall Community Center, which is hosting early voting ahead of the Aug. 11 runoff elections, will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 for cleaning after multiple Hall County Parks & Leisure staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
Early voting for the runoff election will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the community center following the overnight cleaning.
All other activities scheduled at the community center have been canceled until Monday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m., but the North Hall Technology Center will continue to offer curbside service and will be available for computer use by appointment only.
County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said three employees at the community center had tested positive, and four others would be quarantining and getting tested.
"Our methodical reopening plan calls for close monitoring of our operations as this pandemic progresses," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement. "That's exactly what has been done in this case, and we believe it is in the best interest of public health at this time to temporarily close this facility for all activities other than early voting."
Voters can still go to the East Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library and the Brenau Downtown Center. Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 7.