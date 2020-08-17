NGHS providing more COVID-19 data, including detailed bed capacity at hospital

The Northeast Georgia Health System has updated its COVID-19 data reporting to include more information about hospital capacity, case positivity rates and patient demographics, the system said in a news release.

“As we participate in conference calls and discussions with organizations, government agencies, elected officials, patients and visitors – we always hear common questions about the positive rate of the tests our teams are performing, whether our hospitals are full and which populations are being affected the most,” Carol Burrell, CEO of the health system, said in a statement.

The page, which is updated every day by 3 p.m., shows a seven-day rolling average of the COVID-19 tests NGHS has provided that have come back positive, along with the state’s case positivity rate and another line representing 5%, the rate that the World Health Organization advises a community should be at or under before full reopening. The health system’s seven-day average on Monday, Aug. 17, was 18.69%, while Georgia’s rate was 11.82%.