NGHS breaks ground on new medical plaza in this area off Ga. 400

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) officially broke ground on the system’s newest medical plaza in Dawson County on Wednesday.

Medical Plaza 2 will be located at 22 Prestige Lane next to the system’s existing building off Ga. 400. The new plaza is scheduled to open in 2024.

Daniel Tuffy, President and Chief Administrative Officer of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG), said the new plaza will greatly expand the services that NGHS will be able to offer to Dawson and its surrounding counties.

“Medical Plaza 400 opened in 2013; since then we can all agree that this area has changed and grown quite a bit,” Tuffy said. “In this decade that we’ve been here, Northeast Georgia and NGPG have expanded to keep up with the growth of the region, adding new specialties and physicians so all our residents can have care closer to home. That’s why we’re excited to bring even more services and expanded care home to this community.”